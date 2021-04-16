The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm got in the win column Thursday, while the Storm are continuing to search for their first victory in early baseball action.
Softball
Hopkins County Central 21, Fort Campbell 0 (3 innings): Central (1-4) needed just 10 hits and the mercy rule to secure their first victory of the season on the road in Fort Campbell.
Emmaleigh Crook and Mercy Sutton each drove in four RBI’s from the three and four spots in the lineup. Madison Grigg did her job as the leadoff hitter with a couple of hits and two walks resulting in four runs scored for her stat line.
Central started off the game with 10 runs in the first, followed by four more in the second and capped off the game with a seven-run third.
In the circle, Hallie Hollis made her first start of the year, giving up only two hits while striking out five.
Baseball
McLean County 14, Hopkins County Central 4 (6 innings): Central’s struggles continued Thursday as they fell to 0-8 on the year in McLean County.
Sage Hight got the start on the mound going five innings, while giving up 10 runs — six earned — on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Taylor Rodgers took to the mound in the sixth but only pitched two-thirds of an inning as McLean reached the mercy-rule minimum of 10 runs to end the game early. Rodgers gave up four earned runs on one hit and six walks.
Offensively, Tanner Edwards flexed his muscles in the fourth with a leadoff solo shot to put Central on the board and the Storm added three runs in the top of the sixth.
