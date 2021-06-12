The Patrick Rudd Project will have their third annual golf scramble at Madisonville Country Club this weekend to raise funds for local first responders. Tee times for today and Sunday are set for 9 a.m. with a special ceremony prior to today’s round.
“We’ve got a full field this year,” said Kelly Forbes, co-founder of the Patrick Rudd Project. “We’ve got 34 teams of four, so we’ll have 136 golfers on hand.”
Patrick Rudd was an Army Ranger from Madisonville who was killed in combat in 2008. Forbes collaborated with Patrick’s father, Bill Rudd, to create the nonprofit organization in his memory.
“It’s really the brain child of Kelly,” Bill Rudd said. “We wanted to help local first responders and this golf tournament along with our 9/11 Heroes Run in September helps raise money for that.”
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards Everyday Heroes- which helps local first responders.
Before golfers hit the links today, there will be a ceremony with the National Anthem being sung by a former anthem singer for the Nashville Predators of the NHL.
Rudd also said that current and retired veterans, firefighters and police officers will be teeing it up this weekend.
“Pat was not a very good golfer,” Rudd said. “He lost more balls than they had at Wal-Mart. But he enjoyed the game, I enjoy it and I’m sure everyone will have a good time this weekend.”
Festivities will start at 8:40 a.m. today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.