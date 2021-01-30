Friday was the first day of competition for the 2021 Mid-South Indoor Archery Tournament at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Hopkins County.
The bowhunter division for men and women fired first on Friday to determine who will move onto the finals on Sunday. The top 16 out of 23 archers for each gender earned their right to move on. The recurve and compound divisions will have their qualifying rounds today.
Among the archers who took aim on Friday, Madisonville native and Hopkins County Central alum Jessica Heady fired for Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders’ sophomore squeaked into the next round in 15th place with a score of 548. Heady had 24 10’s and 21 9’s.
“Today was not my day,” Heady said. “But it’s okay, we’re still in high spirits. I’m glad to be shooting back at home. It’s where T Sanchez and I grew up shooting. It feels great for both of us to be back home in Madisonville.”
Sanchez is one of Heady’s teammates at Lindsey Wilson and graduated with her at Central. He didn’t shoot on Friday, but he will be shooting today in the men’s recurve division.
No matter what happens this weekend, Heady said that she’s glad to support her teammates.
“I love to get to cheer my team on,” Heady said. “That’s better than anything.”
The University of the Cumberlands’ Madison Cox took the top pot in the women’s bowhunter division with a score of 595 with 55 10’s and five 9’s. She was followed by Pikeville’s Catelynn McKnight with 587 and Molly Gawedzinski from Union College with 581.
Over on the men’s side, Kentucky Christian took the top two spots, with Brandon Whitt coming in first with 598 points, 58 10’s and two 9’s while Ben Fannin came in second with 595 points, 55 10’s and five 9’s.
A shoot off was held to determine who finished third and fourth between Cumberlands’ Elliot Cross and Union’s Jeffrey Grubb — who both had 594 points with 54 10’s and six 9’s. Grubb was able to shoot closer to the middle of the target in the shoot-off, giving him the third place finish.
Competition today and tomorrow will start at 8 a.m. and will last until roughly 6 p.m. each night.
