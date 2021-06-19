The Madisonville Miners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Fulton Railroaders on Friday. They took advantage of a five-run sixth to put them over the hump in front of the home fans at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Freddie Reams was given the starting nod on the mound, but was given the day off from hitting. The two-way threat tossed five innings giving up three earned runs on two hits. Luckily for Reams, his offense was able to give him a no-decision in the contest.
Connor Phalin was the winning pitcher of record out of the bullpen and Myles Martinez picked up the four-out save.
Both teams put two runs on the board in the first and Fulton got out in front with a run in the fourth.
Newcomer Brennon Williams got the train started in the sixth for the Miners with a walk followed by another free pass to Griffin Adkins. Will Cline drove in Williams on a single to tie it up and Reed Latimer nearly hit a three-run home run, but it was misplayed by the left fielder on the warning track and brought in the go-ahead run for the Miners.
The Miners eventually gave themselves a 7-3 lead through six innings and held onto that lead to come out on top.
Madisonville will stay home today to face Dubois County at 6:30 p.m. and then they’ll head up to Owensboro on Sunday for a 6 p.m. game against the RiverDawgs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.