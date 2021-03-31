While the school and the sport he’s coaching will remain the same, the players will be different come the fall for Ben Lutz.
Lutz — who served as the Hopkins Central boys’ soccer coach since 2014 — will be transitioning over to the girls’ program following the resignation of Lady Storm coach Shawn Oakley after five seasons at the helm.
“I felt like it was time to step away from coaching for now,” Oakley said. “I’ve coached basketball for 22 years and a variety of sports over my career. I’m going to continue teaching, but I’m probably not going to get back into coaching for the time being.”
Lutz led the Storm to four 2nd Region tournaments and made it to the region semifinals in 2020. Central had never had a winning season or made it to the region tournament prior to 2014.
Although the girls didn’t make it to the region tournament under Oakley, the Lady Storm went 52-40-2 over his tenure with 2019 being their best year with school records being set with 76 goals in the season and 13 wins.
“Before I started coaching girls soccer, there wasn’t really anyone who wanted to step up to be the girls coach at Central,” Oakley said. “I had a few girls in class who loved playing soccer and they asked me to coach them. From there, I fell in love with the game and with the girls.
“The hardest thing about walking away right now is that there’s a good group of girls coming up through middle school, and there’s a good core of sophomores who are going to be juniors next year,” Oakley continued. “Coach Lutz is inheriting a great group of girls to work with and the future is bright for them.”
Central is hoping that the success Lutz had in recent years with the Storm can translate over to the girls side starting this fall.
“We would like to thank coach Oakley for the great strides he was able to make in our girls soccer program,” Central athletic director Kent Akin said in a news release. “(Oakley) took our program to the next level and developed several outstanding players during his tenure. We’re confident with the great success coach Lutz has had with the boys program, he will be able to continue and grow the success that coach Oakley has started with the girls program.”
With the boys head soccer coach position now vacant, Central will now start accepting applications for the position. It will be posted on the Hopkins County Schools website.
