Freshman Emilie Jones had a game to remember on homecoming night against Dawson Springs as she led Hopkins Central to a 71-35 victory behind a career-high 28 points.
“I’ve been practicing my shooting a lot lately,” Jones said. “My ball handling has gotten better. Coach (Nancy) Oldham has been helping me with my shooting, and my teammates were encouraging me so everything clicked tonight.”
Central got off to a 14-4 start in the first four minutes of play and led 20-5 at the end of the first.
By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, the Lady Storm had a dominant 34-9 lead.
Jones already had 20 points in the first half, a career-high for her in a game. She scored 16 points in the first quarter alone.
Dawson’s Brooklyn Clark generated some excitement for the Lady Panthers as she chucked the ball from three-quarters court and it went in at the buzzer to end of the third quarter. Central still led 52-26 going into the final eight minutes of action.
A 5-0 run in the opening two minutes of the fourth from the Lady Panthers opened the final quarter of play, but the Lady Storm rattled off 15 unanswered points to make it 67-31 with 3:30 remaining.
The clock was stopped with 1:33 left as Central’s Madison Grigg was down under the Lady Storm basket and she wasn’t getting up. She was helped off the court with Oldham and the athletic trainer as Grigg appeared to be favoring her left ankle.
Brianna Fritz finished with 11 points and Kire Peyton recorded 10 points.
For Dawson Springs, Clark led the team with 15 points. Abby Ward recorded all eight of her points in the second half.
Central will have another 7th District matchup Tuesday night when they host Caldwell County at 6 p.m. Dawson will host Trigg County also on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
