The game between two of the top boys teams in Kentucky took place Monday night and it lived up to the hype
Madisonville North lost a 67-65 overtime thriller on a buzzer-beating tip-in to Lexington Catholic, who won the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic Championship on their home floor.
"It was another tough tournament for us," North head coach Matt Beshear said. "Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and sometimes it doesn't. Lexington Catholic is undefeated for a reason, but we put up a good fight until the end."
North started out the championship game with an 8-0 run in the first few minutes of play. Catholic responded with a 6-0 run of their own to make it 8-6 in the back-and-forth affair.
After the Maroons went into the second quarter with a 16-11 lead, Catholic managed to cut into the lead at 23-21 four minutes before halftime. In the closing minutes, the Knights took the lead and went into the break up 31-29.
With Catholic leading 48-45, Kenny White missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the third quarter as the two evenly-matched teams head to the final quarter of play.
After going back-and-forth, Deljuan Johnson gave North the lead 61-59, but Catholic responded quickly to tie the game at 61.
With 0.6 seconds on the clock in the fourth, Catholic had possession underneath North's basket. They threw a baseball pass that was caught by nobody and went out of bounds on the other side of the court, which gave North the ball under their own basket. After the Maroons in-bounded the ball, they couldn't get a good shot off, sending the game into overtime.
With about two minutes remaining in the first overtime period, White fouled out, sending one of North's best players to the bench for the remainder of the game.
Tied at 65, Catholic put up a shot in the closing seconds that didn't go. Another Catholic player went up, got the rebound and shot it all in one motion and it went in as the buzzer sounded and the Knights bench stormed the court as they won the game and the tournament championship.
With the loss on Monday, North's record goes to 11-2 - with both losses coming in overtime so far this season. Ksuan Casey led the team in scoring with 25 points. Keshawn Stone had 15 points and Johnson had 10 points on Monday night.
Leading up to Monday night's thriller, North defeated Simon Kenton 62-57 on Saturday and Bourbon County 81-71 on Sunday.
In Saturday's contest, White led the team with 25 points. Zach Tow recorded 14 points and Casey added 13.
On Sunday, Casey's 23 points led the way, while White had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
"It's been a tough stretch the past eight games for us," Beshear said. "To go 6-2 over the last two tournaments, it just shows how good of a team we are and how much work our guys put in."
The Maroons will be back in action on Saturday when they take on John Harden at South Laurel in the Raymond Reed Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
