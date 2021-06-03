Calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Softball

Madisonville vs. Caldwell County

7th District Championship in Princeton- 6 p.m.

Track and Field

KHSAA State Meet

Friday

Baseball

Madisonville Miners at Franklin Duelers- 7 p.m.

Track and Field

KHSAA State Meet

Saturday

Baseball

2nd Region Tournament at University Heights- TBA

Madisonville Miners vs. Dubois County Bombers- 6:30 p.m.

Soap Box Derby

2021 Local Race in Madisonville- 10 a.m.

Softball

2nd Region Tournament at Christian County- TBA

Track and Field

KHSAA State Meet

Sunday

Baseball

Madisonville Miners at Paducah Chiefs- 6 p.m.

Monday

Baseball

2nd Region Tournament at University Heights- TBA

Softball

2nd Region Tournament at Christian County- TBA

Tuesday

Baseball

Madisonville Miners vs. Owensboro RiverDawgs- 6:30 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.