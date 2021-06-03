Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Softball
Madisonville vs. Caldwell County
7th District Championship in Princeton- 6 p.m.
Track and Field
KHSAA State Meet
Friday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners at Franklin Duelers- 7 p.m.
Track and Field
KHSAA State Meet
Saturday
Baseball
2nd Region Tournament at University Heights- TBA
Madisonville Miners vs. Dubois County Bombers- 6:30 p.m.
Soap Box Derby
2021 Local Race in Madisonville- 10 a.m.
Softball
2nd Region Tournament at Christian County- TBA
Track and Field
KHSAA State Meet
Sunday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners at Paducah Chiefs- 6 p.m.
Monday
Baseball
2nd Region Tournament at University Heights- TBA
Softball
2nd Region Tournament at Christian County- TBA
Tuesday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Owensboro RiverDawgs- 6:30 p.m.
