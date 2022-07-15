By Staff Report
The Miners got back above .500 on Thursday night by knocking off the Owensboro RiverDawgs in a late inning come from behind win on the road.
Owensboro drew first blood in the bottom of the third, taking a 1-0 lead that would last until the fourth when Kobe Jones scored on a sacrifice by Luke Mitchell to tie it up 1-1. The RiverDawgs wouldn’t let the tie stand, adding one run in the bottom half and another in the following inning to take a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh.
The Miners got off to a tough start in the inning, with Owensboro striking out both of the first two batters. That was when Easton Snider smacked a line drive single to right. Evan Liddie was then hit by a pitch, setting up a two run single by Jackson Lindsey to tie the game at 3-all. The RiverDawgs then walked the next two batters and allowed the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch. Finally, Austin Baal hit a grounder to third base, sending Lindsey home and giving the Miners a 5-3 lead.
Owensboro added one more run in the bottom of the seventh, and from there on it was all Madisonville. The Miners scored one more run in the eighth and two in the ninth while holding the RiverDawgs scoreless to take a 8-4 win.
Joel Conners got the win for the Miners. Through two innings he allowed no hits and one earned run.
Snider and Baal each had three hits in the contest to lead the Miners. Luke Mitchell recorded a team high three RBIs in the game with one hit.
