Youth Basketball
This past Saturday was jam packed with basketball action for the Madisonville ABA.
In the boys instructional league Dr Pepper edged out B+B Insurance 10-4. Saveion Gray led the scoring for Dr Pepper with six points. For B+ Insurance Caleb Clark and Torrey White each had two points.
F.O.P defeated Watermark 18-1 with Kyzin Adams recording eight points and Eric Clark having four points for F.O.P.
F.O.P. also beat First United 6-5 with Paxon Byard scoring half of the team’s final tally with three points.
In the boys training division, Butler defeated New Horizens 26-6 with Trevor Anderssen scoring 14 points.
Rushing narrowly defeated McAfee 20-18. Jeremyah Sharp scored all 20 of Rushing’s points.
Correction
In the instructional girls game between UPS and Baymont Inn and Suites, UPS’s Blakely Baumgardener had a total of 14 points while Bayont’s Kiyah Cook scored six points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.