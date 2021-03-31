With spring comes the start of multiple high school sports — but what also comes with warmer temperatures is rain.
On Tuesday, Mother Nature was the winner as host of rainouts occurred across the county and the region.
Baseball and Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins baseball was supposed to host Calloway County at Elmer Kelley Stadium, while Hopkins County Central’s baseball and softball teams were going to travel to Caldwell County, but all of those games got called around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Tennis
North was handed a 4-1 loss to McCracken County on Friday. The doubles team of Josh Plain and Nathaniel Crick scored the only victory for the Maroons in the match.
The Maroons faired a little better on Saturday with a 5-0 victory over Greenwood’s junior varsity team as a last-minute replacement and they played Owensboro Catholic in the afternoon.
During the match against Catholic, Plain played the best match of his career — according to his coach — in beating the Aces’ Cooper Danzell 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.
“Josh dug out of a hole he found himself in and won his match and the overall match,” North head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said.
