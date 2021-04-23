Jay Burgett announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon that he will be leaving Madisonville North Hopkins and resigning as head football coach for the Maroons.
Burgett has been a part of the Maroon football program for 12 years and has been the head coach since 2017.
“It’s a decision I’ve been chewing on,” Burgett said. “I’ve got a wife and two kids so I was also thinking about family situations. The coaches and players here have been like family since I came here in 2009. It’s just one of the things that we saw it was time for a change. A number of opportunities presented itself to me, and I’ll be doing something else.”
Burgett will be moving just up the road to Henderson County, where he will be an associate athletic director and an associate head coach for the Colonel football program starting this fall.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity up in Henderson,” Burgett said. “That’s coach (Josh) Boston’s program, and I’ll be there to assist in any responsibilities that he needs and fill in when he needs me to. On the defensive side of the ball, I’ll be working with them to get them where they need to be. I’m excited to work with them on the football field but also on the athletic director side of things. I’m going to be in charge of a lot of things, and it’ll widen myself as an athletic-minded person.”
Henderson plays in Class 6-A so they won’t be playing North that much, but Burgett said the Colonels plan on coming down to Madisonville for a scrimmage with Graves County.
As for the North football program, Burgett has handed the keys over to offensive line coach Chris Price for the time being.
“The program is in good hands right now,” Burgett said. “Coach Price will take charge going forward with spring football starting up on Monday.”
North athletic director Brian Bivens said Thursday that they will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.
“When you have a head coach as successful as coach Burgett has been, there’s always the possibility they might move on to bigger and better things,” Bivens said. “We can’t thank coach Burgett enough for what he’s done for our football program.”
Through the success Burgett had with the Maroons, he’s most proud of the players that came through the program and the coaches he’s worked with.
“I’m very proud of the players I’ve been able to coach here in Madisonville,” Burgett said. “Seeing some of them come full circle and coach, succeed in the classroom and go to college, start families. We’ve won district championships, won a region championship. We’ve had kids play at Michigan, Murray State, Western Kentucky and all kinds of places. Some of the coaches here, we’ve been together for over 10 years. That’s a good run as far as a coaching staff.”
The former Mayfield Cardinal and Murray State safety led the Maroons to the semistate round of the 2019 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl — the program’s deepest postseason run since the 1970’s.
Burgett compiled a record of 29-16 with North.
