Even though high school basketball is on hold, Madisonville has some talent on the hardwood to be proud of as the Lady Hot Shots are 6-0 at the Evansville Basketball Academy so far this season.
The team consists of 9-year-old and 10-year-old girls playing in a co-ed league across the Ohio River, but the majority of their wins have come against boys teams.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time and I’ve never seen a group of girls work as hard as they do,” head coach David Basham said. “We beat the only other girls team in the league and the rest of our games have been against boys teams. Our last game, we beat an undefeated team by 18 points.”
The Lady Hot Shots play doubleheaders every other Tuesday to cut down on travel since it’s a little over 45 minute drive to Evansville. They have four more scheduled contests and then a new league will start up in January.
They will be back in action on Tuesday in Evansville.
