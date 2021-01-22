Owensboro Catholic defeated the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons 58-50 Thursday night.
Madisonville had a 32-23 lead at halftime, but they couldn’t hold onto that advantage as Catholic came from behind to defeat North on their home court. Senior Kara Franklin led the offense for North with 12 points, while eighth-grader Riley Sword broke out with an 11-point performance.
Emilee Hallum ended her night with nine points and returning starter Amari Lovan made her season debut on Thursday with seven poinits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.