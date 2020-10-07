It was a tough Tuesday night for Hopkins County Central as they fell to 3-6-1 after a 4-0 loss to Owensboro Catholic in Mortons Gap. The Storm haven’t won a game since Sept. 21 as they’ve suffered three losses and one draw in that stretch.
“Owensboro Catholic is a good program,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “I was talking to their coach before the game and he was saying that this is the best team they’ve had in years. They passed the ball, they worked well together. They would move it around, get us out of position and they would capitalize on it.”
Not only was Catholic dominating on offense, they were also imposing on defense as they would swarm Central when they had possession and try to clear it out, giving the Storm very few chances to find the back of the net.
“Catholic played really quick,” Lutz said. “That forced us to speed up and it’s faster than what we’re used to and it threw us off our rhythm. I told them at halftime that if we want to play better against teams like that, we’ve got to speed it up and that starts in practice.”
It took a little over 20 minutes for Catholic to score their first goal of the match, they followed it up with just over two minutes remaining in the first half to go into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.
In the second half, the Aces scored in the 28th minute and again in the 29th minute to seal the victory.
Central’s best chance to score came in the 38th minute with Gavin Lear going one-on-one against the Catholic keeper in the box, but the shot sailed just over the crossbar.
“I was trying to place it in the top corner,” Lear said. “It just went a little bit over.”
Central has one more match in the regular season with a road trip to Trigg County on Thursday at 7:15. After that, the Storm will host the 7th District Tournament as they will take on Caldwell County on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Winner of that game will face Madisonville North Hopkins Wednesday, Oct. 14 for the 7th District Championship.
