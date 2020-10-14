There was some chaos with the Madisonville North Hopkins football schedule on Tuesday as their upcoming home game against Calloway County went from happening as scheduled, to canceled, to back on within a matter of hours.
“Friday night’s game is still on,” North Athletic Director Brian Bivens said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re still ironing out the details, but we’re planning on a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.”
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Bivens said via text message that the ballgame against the Lakers was canceled as Hopkins County has been in the red with COVID-19 cases since last Thursday.
Just a few miles south, Hopkins County Central canceled their upcoming football contest against Logan County late last week when the county was deemed red for COVID-19 cases. The Maroons and Storm haven’t played since their rivalry game at North on Friday, Oct. 2.
In other sports, North canceled Tuesday’s scheduled volleyball match at Webster County and as of Tuesday afternoon, their match at McLean on Thursday was also canceled.
Bivens said that they are trying to get the match against the Lady Cougars back on for tomorrow. Central has canceled all but one remaining regular season volleyball match, which is Thursday’s home match against Union County.
KHSAA postseason tournaments are allowed to go on as scheduled with the 7th District Volleyball Tournament set to start on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Hopkins County Central. Second Region soccer tournaments are also going to be played next week with the boys at Madisonville North Hopkins and the girls at Henderson County.
