Madisonville North Hopkins made quick work of Livingston Central on Monday as they defeated the Lady Cardinals in straight sets to advance to the 2nd Region semifinals on Wednesday in Marion.
“We came out a little slow, but I think we can correct that in practice (Tuesday),” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “Overall it’s pretty sweet to get a win in our final home game of the year and we hope to ride that momentum to Crittenden starting Wednesday.”
Because of COVID-19 precautions for indoor sports, the first round was held at the gyms of the district winners. Also playing on Monday about a half-hour drive north, Henderson County swept Christian County and will face Madisonville in the next round. During the regular season, North was swept by the Lady Colonels back on Sept. 28.
“I feel like we’ll match up better with Henderson this time around,” Fliehman said. “We certainly did not play our best game when we went there to play them, but we’ll have a day to prepare for them.”
Kaitlyn Orange led the offense with 13 kills- eight of them in the second set- and Kendrea White had nine kills and six aces.
North got off to a strong start with a 25-9 win in the first set and a 25-13 win in the second set. The third set got off to a rocky start, but four straight aces by White put North up 16-7. The Lady Maroons eventually completed the sweep with a 25-16 win in the third.
The 2nd Region Tournament now moves to Crittenden County for the semifinal and championship rounds. North’s semifinal against Henderson will start at 5:30 p.m.
