A combination of a seven-run fourth inning and strong pitching from Landon Cline propelled Madisonville North Hopkins to a 10-0 win over Hopkins County Central in the first round of the 7th District Tournament at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Monday.
Up next for the Maroons will be Caldwell County today for the 7th District championship. The Tigers defeated Dawson Springs 17-7 in Monday’s other semifinal matchup.
“We hit the ball well and that started (Sunday) in practice and continued on into (Monday),” North head coach Alan Hall said. “We were focused, hit it well in batting practice and it carried over into the game, and that’s what we got to do from here on out. We’re tapping into the mindset we had when we were on the seven-game winning streak earlier in the year.”
North’s Hunter Gossett did his job hitting third in Hall’s batting order as he went 2-for-4 with four RBI’s, including a triple that plated three runs in the fourth inning that led to seven Maroon runs in the home half of the frame.
“Hunter had great rounds in BP and he just continued to see and hit the ball well into the game,” Hall said. “He waited on his pitch and drove the baseball. The third guy in the lineup is usually your best hitter so he’s not going to see a lot of good pitches to hit. He got a couple that grooved across the plate for him, and he got a hold of them.”
The Maroons came just short of the 10-run mercy rule in the fourth with the score 9-0, but after Collin Crook got on with a line drive back to the Central pitcher, Jonathan Cain drove him in on a triple down the right field line to end it early.
On the other side of the ball, Cline picked up a one-hit complete game shutout as he tossed five innings while striking out 10 Storm batters.
As for Central, their season ended early, but head coach Travis Coyle is looking forward to the 2022 season with a more experienced group on the field.
“We started out the season with really only one guy that had any varsity experience,” Coyle said. “Experience plays a big part of this game. Jaden Brasher for example, he started all year as a sophomore. He’s been a leader for the group, and he’ll be coming back next year bigger and stronger. I’m really looking towards those juniors and seniors coming back next year and for us to get off to a hotter start.”
Coyle turned to one of his hottest players to start the game on the bump in Logan Scarbrough, who was coming off of a no hitter in his last outing. He tossed 3.1 innings giving up eight runs — six earned — on seven hits, which saddled him with the loss in his final high school game. He’ll be playing for Kentucky Christian University next year.
“Logan has an excellent work ethic, and I can’t say enough about him,” Coyle said. “He’s been a leader on and off the field. He’s been killing it lately with the no hitter and hitting a home run recently — which was building his confidence.”
Truman Ballard came in relief, but had to come out of the game after an inning and a third after taking a line drive to the ankle.
The 7th District title game has a scheduled first pitch of 11 a.m. today at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
