Thursday the Go Junior Golf Series played at Panther Creek Golf Course in Utica. Hopkins County was well represented bay local youth once again.
In the Boys 3-hole division Boys 8-under, Scott Ralston shot a 13 to lead and Sam Burden finished with a 21.
In the 6-hole divisions Girls 9-10, Harper Frizzell finished with 36.
In the 6-hole division Boys 9-10, Will Burden shot a 26 to lead the field, Jessiah Bottoms shot a 31, and Cade Williams shot a 35
In the 9-hole division Boys 13-15, Treyson Raymer shot a 43 and Tyler Bryan shot a 51
In the 18-Hole Division Girls 13-15, Carmon Todd shot a 109.
In the 18-Hole Division Boys 13-15, Camryn Weidemann shot a 136
