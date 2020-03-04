The West Kentucky Archery Complex hosted the Kentucky Archers Association Indoor Championship this past weekend where 20 shooters from Hopkins County qualified for the NFAA National Tournament in Louisville.
Out of the 20 local archers, 11 won their respective divisions, including Emory Orr (CGGS and FCBHFS), Wyatt Woodard (CMBHFS), Tucker Boudro (CMFS), Brady Hempen (PMFS), David Mckinsey (SMBFFS), Lanny Shawler (SSMFRL), Antony Moore (Trad), Cooper Jones (YAMFS), Lela Moore (YATRAD), Hannah Mckinsey (YFFS) and Jeremiah Foster (YMBHFS and YMFS).
In the AMBHFS division, Steve Smith placed third, while in AMFS Hunter Carlton finished second and Jerrod Larkins finished third. James Malone finished third in the SMFS division, Ian Rienstra placed second in YAMFS. McKinsey placed second in YFBHFS. Tristan Blankenship was second in YMBHFS followed by Drew Lewis in third and Max Clements finished second in YMFS.
The national tournament in Louisville will be held March 21-22.
