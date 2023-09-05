The Lady Storm soccer team competed in the Lady Colonel Showcase in Christian County, winning both games 10-0.
“We has a lot of girls score this weekend,” Central Head Coach Ben Lutz said. “I like seeing so many different girls getting in on the action.”
Central played Fort Campbell first in the tourney. Elissa Adams scored one goal, Ashdyn Dugger had one goal and two assists, Gracie Patterson scored one goal, Mary Grace Starks scored one goal and one assist, Emma Vandiver had two goals and one assist, Lilly Armour had two goals and one assist, Taylor Posvic had one goal, Allie Childers had one assist, Jaci Childress and Kenzie Tucker had one assist each.
Against Christian County, Elissa Adams had a hat trick, Lilly Armour had two goals, Briley Littlepage had one assist, Emma Vandiver had two goals, Taylor Posvic and Ashdyn Dugger had one assist each, Allie Childers had one goal, and Jacie Childress had two goals. Sj Barnett had one save from the net.
“I’m also proud of the defense for not allowing a single goal and only one shot on the day. I think this weekend was good for our confidence going forward.”
Storm plays tonight at Webster County starting at 7p.m
