Madisonville North Hopkins was trying to steal a walk-off finish to Friday’s baseball game against Union County, but the Braves got a huge break in the bottom of the seventh inning as they pulled out an 11-8 victory at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
North’s Collin Crook hit a hard grounder that went between the second baseman’s legs into right-center and rolled all the way to the wall. He chugged his way to third on the play beating the throw, but then was called out when the field umpire said he lifted his foot off the base while the Braves’ third baseman held the tag.
Crook and North head coach Alan Hall — who was standing in the third base coaching box — immediately contested the call. The Maroon skipper was livid with the umpiring crew.
“(Crook) didn’t know that the ball got by the outfielders,” Hall said. “If he picked me up halfway between first and second, he would’ve slid into third with no problem. Unfortunately we put it in the hands of the umpires and we shouldn’t have. The fact is that he was still safe, but we never should’ve put it in his hands.”
After the final out was recorded, Hall and the Maroon dugout were still giving the umpires their displeasure over the call at third as they walked off the field.
Prior to the game, North held their senior night festivities and featured a number of seniors in the starting lineup. Eric Farmer was given the ball to start on the mound as he tossed three innings, giving up nine runs — none of which were earned — on six hits while picking up four strikeouts.
Luke Barton came in relief and managed to keep the Maroons in the ballgame giving up only two runs — both earned — over four innings of work.
“Luke isn’t really in our rotation, but he’s offered that if we want him to throw, he can do it,” Hall said. “He really stepped up and threw the ball well tonight.”
North was down 9-2 after two and a half innings, but the offense stepped up and notched four runs in the bottom of the third to make it a one-run game.
After Michael Brantley took one for the team with the bases loaded to walk in a run, Ethan Taylor cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 9-8 Braves.
Union added two more runs in the sixth to effectively close the door,
North will be back at it today as they take a road trip to Logan County for a 12 p.m. day game.
