After a sluggish start to open the season a night prior, the Madisonville North Lady Maroons got back on track Tuesday night in impressive fashion with a 61-29 home win over Dawson Springs.
Cutting down on mistakes and knocking down some open baskets translated to improved play for Madisonville against the Lady Panthers (0-3).
“We didn’t turn the ball over as much tonight,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We had some better passing angles which opened up some better shots. It was good to see some improvement tonight. We had some things that we were working on. Rebounding was better, still got some work to do there though.”
Destiny Whitsell once again led the offense for the Lady Maroons with 18 points, including 12 in the third quarter.
“When Destiny gets it at the free throw line and there’s a gap to the rim, she’s pretty good at getting to the basket and avoiding people and finishing it,” Duvall said. “She has great court vision. We composed ourselves tonight and didn’t have the nerves we had (Monday).”
Emilee Hallum and Kailyey Barber added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
As for the Lady Panthers, it was a rough night to put it lightly as they managed to score just three points in the first half with Gracie Harper getting a 2-point bucket in the opening minute of the game and Abby Ward converting a free throw in the second quarter.
Both girls were able to turn it around in the second half as Harper finished her night with 13 points and Ward recorded 12 points.
“I told the girls at halftime that they are better than this and I know it, I’ve seen it in practice,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “We’ve got people coming out to watch us and we can’t go down like that. We got to get back out there and show that we are better than this, and we’re not going to accept that.”
Trailing 44-3 at the break, the Lady Panthers showed some heart over the final eight minutes of play.
Dawson closed the game on a 15-7.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday as North hosts Owensboro Catholic and Dawson will be at Hopkins County Central. Game time at Mortons Gap is slated for 6 p.m. while the game at Madisonville will start at 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs (0-3) 2 1 11 15 - 29
Harper 13; Ward 12; Oldham 2; Huddleston 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (1-1) 25 19 12 5 - 61
Whitsell 18; Hallum 13; Barber 10; Franklin 8; Sword 5; McGonan 5; Carman 2
