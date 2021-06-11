Madisonville North Hopkins will usher in the next generation of Maroon football with their youth camp next week. The camp — which will run Monday through Thursday — will be under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Price.
Cost is $40 per child and registration will be Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. The camp will be 9-11 a.m. each day at the Maroon Football Complex on North’s campus.
Price was recently named head coach of the Maroon program and hopes to continue the tradition and success the team has had over the past few seasons. He was an All-American as a lineman at Western Kentucky University and has been inducted into the WKU Hall of Fame.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.