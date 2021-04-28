Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.