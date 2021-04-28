The struggles continued for Hopkins County Central on Tuesday as they were handed a 14-3 setback at home against Dawson Springs.
Central tried to rally with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the mercy rule, but they couldn’t get any runners home as the Panthers’ Dylan Dawson shut the door.
“Props to Dawson Springs, they came out with energy and swung the bats well,” Central head coach Travis Coyle said. “We knew that they were going to put the ball in play, and they had a good pitcher on the mound. They executed their job, and we didn’t.”
Coyle gave the ball to Truman Ballard to start, but he went only two innings giving up seven runs — two earned — on four hits. Sage Hight came in relief and went the rest of the way for the Storm.
“(Hight) had some moments, but he was able to settle down and get out of some jams for us,” Coyle said. “We were talking about his next outing possibly being later this week, but we called his number (Tuesday) and he battled through some adversity.”
Both teams were almost even in the hit column, with Dawson recording seven hits while Central had six. The Storm defense committed six errors behind Ballard and Hight.
“We left nine runners on base,” Coyle said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, we need to get those guys in. We showed fight at the end, but we really need that fight at the beginning of games in order to beat other teams.”
Dawson had a shutout going until the fourth inning, while pushing six runs across the plate in the second inning and put four more runs on the board in the third to put the game out of reach for the Storm.
These two teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at Dawson Springs, weather permitting.
