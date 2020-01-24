Local Sports
Friday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 7:15 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Frederick Fraize- 12 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Frederick Fraize-1:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 24
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women’s 15km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)- NBCSN 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Kent State at Buffalo- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Yale at Brown- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue- FS1 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Wright State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Marquette at Butler- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Utah at California- PAC-12N 2 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Kentucky at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Florida- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
North Dakota at Minnesota (Duluth)- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
North Carolina at Virginia Tech- ACCN 6 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska- BTN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa- BTN 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, Greensboro, N.C.- NBCSN 4 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate, Greensboro, N.C.- NBC 7 p.m.
European Championships: Ladies Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 1:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, Palm Beach, Fla.- GOLF 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, San Diego- GOLF 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.), Las Vegas- ESPNU 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, Paris- NBATV 2 p.m.
LA Clippers at Miami- ESPN 7 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State- NBATV 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Dortmund- FS2 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Club América at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 12 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m. (Saturday)
X GAMES
X Games Aspen 2020: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo.- ESPN 9:35 p.m.
