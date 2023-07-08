The Western Kentucky Speedway will be hosting its first of three special events for the UMP Modified series tonight with the pits opening at 4 p.m.
According to Cole Huggins, Race Director/Promoter, this is always a fan favorite as it is the fastest cars that will be at the track this year.
“Our four regular classes (CRUSA Street Stock, Rusty Bolt, Mini Stock, and Bombers) will also be racing,” Huggins said. “Fans can expect to see some more great side by side racing like we’ve been seeing in previous events. We’re really happy with the racing surface we’ve been able to provide racers the past few events and the drivers have really been able to put on a good show for the fans.”
The pits will open tonight at 4p.m., and the stands open an hour later. Pit passes are $35 for adults, children ages 3-10 are $10 and ages two and under are free.
For more information visit the Western Kentucky Speedway on Facebook. The track is located at 1245 Happy Lane in Nebo, KY.
