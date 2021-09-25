Madisonville North Hopkins opened up district play with a 41-35 loss at Calloway County in Murray on Friday.
For a team known for the run, Madisonville’s Lajuan McAdoo was held to jut 60 yards, while running mate Chris Price Jr. was out with an ankle injury suffered in last week’s loss to Daviess County.
North (2-4) didn’t waste any time getting on the board as Trevin Smith ran the opening kick 97 yards back for a touchdown, but Calloway matched those points with a 58-yard quarterback scramble to the house on their first drive of the game.
After a three-and-out for North, the Lakers found the endzone again on a 75-yard run. North blocked the extra point attempt, but Calloway still led by six at 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Before the quarter ended, North’s offensive struggles continued as Calloway started a drive after they recovered a fumble mishandled by McAdoo on a handoff. That same drive ended in the opening stages of the second quarter on a 24-yard pass for a touchdown to make it 21-7 Lakers.
The North offense got a spark when James Davis entered the game and handed the ball off to Lane Bowles who punched it in from the one-yard line to make it a one-score game at 21-14.
After the Maroons forced a three-and-out, Davis found McAdoo from nine yards out to tie it up at 21. Calloway got the ball one more time in the first half and attempted a 37-yard field goal, but the kick fell short as time expired in the first half.
North also struck first in the second half as Smith scored his second touchdown on a 35-yard run to put the Maroons back out in front 28-21.
Calloway would get their first score of the second half late in the third on a touchdown run. The snap on the point after was mishandled and no good as Madisonville held onto a slim 28-27 lead at the end of the third.
The Lakers started the fourth by running it into the endzone, but the two-point conversion was no good as Madisonville trailed by five, 33-28.
After both teams traded the football, Davis found Javion Martin in the endzone as Madisonville regained the lead, 35-33. The Lakers responded with a score and a two-point conversion to go up 41-35 late in the fourth.
The Maroons recovered a fumble on fourth down with less than 10 seconds remaining but could not convert on the last play of the game as time expired.
