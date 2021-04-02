Madisonville North Hopkins even their record to 1-1 as Brenna Sherman provided a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Maroons a 12-11 win over Caldwell County.
Madisonville had a comfortable 8-1 lead going into the fifth inning, but Caldwell scored seven runs in the top of the frame to tie it up at eight.
North answered in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, but the Lady Tigers matched them with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 11.
Lady Maroons’ veteran Zoe Davis reached on an error to start the bottom of the seventh before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Kennedy Justice sacrificed to move Davis to third, which brought up Sherman.
Sherman grounded it up the middle to center allowing Davis to easily score and giving Madisonville the dramatic victory.
The Lady Maroons hope to build off of that win in tonight’s 6 p.m. contest at Christian County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.