Before the recent halt in basketball practices, new Madisonville North Hopkins head basketball coach Jon Newton spoke about the transition into his new gig — for both he and his players.
Newton is inheriting a successful program that Matt Beshear stepped away from this summer to pursue an administrative position within the school system. Madisonville has won the last two Second Region titles, but gone from that team are stars Kenny White and K’suan Casey — and a host of other key contributors.
Newton is coming off of a 27-6 campaign with the Trojans that ended in a loss to the Maroons in the last season’s regional title game. The two teams fought hard to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena that ultimately never happened due to the pandemic.
Shortly after the season came to an abrupt end, Beshear stepped down as the Maroons’ head coach to be the assistant principal at Hanson Elementary.
“Just from scouting coach Beshear over the years, he did a good job of having faith in his players,” Newton said. “He allowed them to play to their strengths. He let his main players play freely and make decisions and did a great job of coaching those teams the past few years. For me, I’m a defensive-minded guy so a lot of our practices are shifted towards defensive drills. Just from speaking to the staff that was here, the guys we have coming back aren’t really that strong defensively so that was one of our focuses in early practices.”
Newton’s Trojans held opponents to 54.4 points per game a year ago.
On top of defense, Newton has also emphasized the team’s conditioning as part of his coaching style.
“We put about a month of conditioning in before we started practices,” Newton said. “We hit the cross country course several times and ran on the track a couple times a week. For us to be able to play 32 minutes in the style and intensity that I want them at, we’ve got to be in tip-top shape.
“We try to make the conditioning as tough as possible so when we get into games, it’ll seem easier to us. It was a little bit of adjustment for the kids, but they’ve been easily coachable since day one. They’ve been asking questions in what it is that they need to do whether it’s conditioning or in practice. They’ve been taking everything in stride and it’s been a good transition so far.”
With COVID-19 still out there, nothing is set in stone, but the Maroons are scheduled to make a trip out to Webster County on Thursday, Feb. 25 as Newton will take on a program he helped build that is now coached by Ryan Haile.
Newton played both basketball and baseball for Webster.
“It’ll be a bittersweet moment,” Newton said. “My wife and I have talked about it several times. That night will be a win-win situation for me regardless if we win or if they win. I’ve seen those kids grow up and coached them in high school. Some of the coaching staff over there was under me, and I graduated from Webster. But even though Webster will always be home to me, Madisonville is my new home. It’ll be a good night of basketball with both teams in the hunt for the 2nd Region.”
With the adjusted schedule, North is set to begin its season 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Hopkinsville.
