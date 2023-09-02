Central Lady Storm won 4-0 over Muhlenberg Co. Thursday evening.
Goals were scored by Taylor Posvic, Kenzie Tucker, Emma Vandiver, and Jaci Childress. Assists by Ashdyn Dugger, Jaci Childress, Lilly Armour and Mary Grace Starks. Goalie SJ Barnett had three saves.
Storm Head Coach Ben Lutz says he is proud of how they played and looks forward to the Lady Colonel Showcase this weekend in Christian County.
“We started off aggressive,” Lutz said. “We have been struggling to put the ball in the net so far this season, so it was nice scoring four. Hopefully we can use this to get our confidence up and find some goals in the upcoming games.”
