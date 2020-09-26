Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 9, Muhlenberg County 0: Lillie Melton and Kateyn Cavanaugh led the offense for Central (3-4) with Melton scoring four goals and Cavanaugh finding the back of the net three times on Thursday. Cavanagh also had three assists to give her nine points for the match. Rebekah Reason and Taylor Posvic each scored a goal and Kire Peyton picked up her second shutout of the season in goal.
Daviess County 1, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North saw their winning streak come to an end after three matches as they couldn’t get anything going offensively in Owensboro Thursday. Kara Franklin stopped nine shots, but gave up one goal and that’s all the Lady Panthers needed to defend their home pitch.
