The Dawson Springs Panthers become the second team in Hopkins County to be quarantined for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
Dawson Athletic Director Rhonda Simpson confirmed that it was a player who tested positive.
“Our boys will be able to continue practice next Wednesday,” Simpson said. “We get one day of practice and then we’ll be playing at Hopkins County Central the next day.”
The quarantine will affect four scheduled games for the Panthers including their season opener against Crittenden that was slated for Tuesday, the 2nd Region All “A” Tournament at Lyon County on Friday and games against Livingston Central Saturday and Madisonville North Hopkins on Tuesday.
The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons were placed under quarantine after a positive test within its program last week.
Dawson will open their season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hopkins County Central.
