Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 10, Webster County 0: Seven different Maroons found the back of the net on Thursday as North won their fifth straight match to give them a record of 7-2-1. Kael Knight, Tate Young and Noah Jimenez each scored two goals. Chris Hughes, Logan Rainwatter, Sam Dodds and Dalton Daves scored one goal respectively. Niko Perez and Will Sampson combined for the shutout in goal for the Maroons.
CORRECTION
In Friday’s edition of The Messenger, Madisonville North Hopkins cross country runner Alex Pendley’s name was misspelled. The Messenger regrets the error.
