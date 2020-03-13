KHSAA suspends boys, girls tourneys
The KHSAA announced Thursday afternoon the postponement of the girls and boys state tournaments at Rupp Arena due to the coronavirus.
Madisonville North Hopkins was scheduled to play Warren Central Wednesday, March 18, and the girls tournament already had a day of action.
On Thursday morning, the KHSAA advised athletic directors to suspend ticket sales to the boys state tournament and then followed with the “indefinite suspension” of both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
The KHSAA will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after they have received collaborative approval from the Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” North A.D. Brian Bivens said. “As soon as we won the 2nd Region, we were trying to make plans for the state tournament such as travel and lodging.”
As an athletic director of a school who was supposed to make the trip to Lexington, Bivens has been in touch with the KHSAA.
“We’ve been getting the important information before it goes out into the public,” Bivens said.
The suspension of the state tournaments follows the suspension of the NCAA’s March Madness, and the NBA and NHL seasons. The PGA Tour announced that they will play The Players’ Championship without fans starting with Friday’s play.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett held a brief press conference after the full statement was released to the public on the KHSAA website.
“As it was explained to me, the CDC guidance on large events, particularly if you’re over 60 years old and have underlying condition, is starting to look prophetic that they thought of that,” Tackett said.
When the KHSAA released the statement, there was some confusion about if the tournaments were canceled or postponed.
Tackett made it clear in the press conference that the KHSAA wants to finish the tournaments at a later date.
“It’s been a confusing time,” North head coach Matt Beshear said. “The first thing that we saw was that the state tournament was canceled on social media. But we watched commissioner Tackett’s press conference and the guys went from disappointed to there’s a chance.”
Although disappointing news to a group of kids who earned their way back to Rupp Arena, Beshear supported the decision made by the KHSAA saying “Health is more important than a game.”
Tackett also brought up refunds to those who ordered tickets to the KHSAA Sweet 16. He said most fans who ordered tickets will be eligible for refunds either through Ticketmaster or the Rupp Arena box office. The estimated loss of ticket sales from the boys Sweet 16 is at more that $1 million.
As far as going forward for the Maroons, Beshear said that the guys will be able to practice on their own time, but no organized practice will be held until a decision is made by the Hopkins County Board of Education.
“We told our guys to not take anything they hear as fact unless they hear it from myself, coach Bivens or the KHSAA,” Beshear said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.