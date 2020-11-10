On Saturday the KHSAA announced the 2020 football postseason will be delayed one week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopkins County Central already secured their place in the Class 4A playoffs, while Madisonville North Hopkins hopes that a spot opens up for the Maroons.
According to a press release on the KHSAA website, the extra week will give programs time to review their situations and work with their local health departments.
In Hopkins County, both Central and North’s football programs are in a wait-and-see mode with the Hopkins County School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to make a decision on what happens with sports in the foreseeable future.
“There isn’t really a game plan yet for us,” North head football coach Jay Burgett said. “We’ll know more after the board meeting, but until then we canceled practices Monday and Tuesday. I got a call from coach (Chris) Manning (on Monday) and they’re doing the same thing at Central.”
The school board announced they will go into Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) starting this week until at least Nov. 30.
Entering this week in the Class 4A District 1 standings, Central has already secured their spot in the postseason, while North is on the outside looking in to see if a spot will open up for them. On Friday, second seed Calloway County announced that they would withdraw from the postseason due to COVID-19 concerns, but with the extra week, there’s a possibility that they might want to get back into the playoff picture. The Lakers are still in the tentative bracket on the KHSAA website as of Monday.
“As of now, we made it into the first round and we’re pretty sure we’ll face Logan County if nothing changes,” Manning said. “If we’re given the green light, we’ll start preparing on Wednesday and practice throughout next week but we’ll have to see what happens in the board meeting.”
Through all the COVID chaos, there’s the question if the 2020 football season will end up like the 2019-20 basketball season with games and practices grinding to a halt and the postseason possibly getting canceled.
“The thought is there in the back of our minds and it would be bad for the kids who worked so hard all year,” Manning said. “It’s happened to us a couple of times this year where we’re going and then we had to stop everything due to COVID. Some of the guys have scholarships on the line this season, but what more can you tell them if it’s out of your control. Bottom line is that it’s all about keeping the kids safe so they can still be on the field.”
Burgett agreed with Manning.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a season, and I’d hate it for the kids if it ends up getting canceled like it did with basketball,” Burgett said. “Nobody really knows what’s going to happen. All we can do is enjoy the time we had on the field and reflect on it.”
The 2020 KHSAA playoffs are scheduled to kickoff on Friday, Nov. 20.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.