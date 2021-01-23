Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Fulton City- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Russellville- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Union County- 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Livingston Central- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Ohio County- 6 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Christian Fellowship- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
