Coming off of a dramatic overtime win at Todd County Central a week ago, the Storm will look to come out on top in front of their home fans tonight as they host a winless Ballard Memorial team.
The Bombers come into tonight with an 0-4 record.
“Ballard may have had their struggles this year, but they’ve got some speed with a good running back in the backfield,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “They feed him the ball a lot so we’ve got to be ready for the run but we also need to respect the pass game. Defensively they set up with a three-to-five defense so we’re hoping to take advantage of any holes that form. We’re kind of down in numbers because of COVID, but we’ve been saying ‘next man up’ all year so it’s time for some guys to step up this week.”
Manning said that because of multiple players out due to COVID protocols, some of the guys on the field will be playing in different positions and quarterback Adrian Stringer won’t have his usual selection of receivers downfield. The fifth-year senior threw just under 450 yards with five touchdowns a week ago.
“Adrian doesn’t have his typical receivers, but he’s still going to put the ball up in the air,” Manning said. “We’ll also feed Jordan Jackson and give him his touches. They’ll both do their thing on the field and it should give us positive yards.”
Tonight will mark the last home game for three weeks for Central as they’ll have a bye week next week followed by road trips to Logan County and Calloway County. Their first game back home will be against Madisonville North Hopkins on Oct. 15.
“We’re expecting a full house with homecoming and we love playing in front of our home fans,” Manning said. “We want them to come out and support us and be that 12th man. It’s been a few years since Central has had a win on homecoming and that’s what we want to give them.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. tonight.
