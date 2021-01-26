Hopkins County Central brought their A-game against their crosstown rivals over the weekend as they handed Madisonville North Hopkins a 15-point defeat by a score of 58-43 at Storm Gym.
The last time the Lady Storm defeated North was back on Dec. 12, 2017 in Mortons Gap.
“We wanted this game for the seniors,” Central’s head coach Phillip Cotton said. “Madisonville had some good teams the past couple of years, and I told my seniors in the locker room that it would be nice for them to walk away from their last home game against North with a win. We played our man-to-man defense today — that’s my main style of coaching and it all came together.”
Mercy Sutton led the charge for Central (3-5) as she was nearly perfect from the free throw line making six of seven. Madison Grigg and Briana Fritz were also in double figures with 13 points for Grigg and 12 for Fritz.
“Mercy was big today,” Cotton said. “Madison was in foul trouble, but came back and does what she does and Briana is just Briana. We’re all still adjusting and Madisonville is adjusting too with their key players out and of course (Camryn) LaGrange being out really hurts them. Coach (Jeff) Duvall always does a good job with them, but we had a really good team win.”
Meanwhile for Madisonville (1-3), they struggled offensively on Saturday.
“Central really out-worked us,” Duvall said. “They got every loose ball and every loose rebound. We went 9-for-22 from the free throw line and you just can’t miss 13 free throws and when we did shoot it from the field, we didn’t make shots.”
Freshman Destiny Whitsell was the only Lady Maroon to hit double digits with 16 points.
“She’s got to realize that she’s a great athlete,” Duvall said. “She needs to get to the rim more. Overall we’re a young team and we’ll get there. We’ll be getting three practices this week and that’ll help us a lot.”
North had the early advantage in the first quarter, but Central was able to overtake them and finished the first eight minutes up 17-15. The Lady Storm then went on a 8-1 run to make it 25-16 with just less than five minutes until halftime, but North was still in the game at the break with Central leading 33-26.
Despite playing two games in as many days going into Saturday, the Lady Storm showed their aggressiveness on both ends of the floor.
“It’s a rivalry game and it’s the biggest game on the schedule to this point,” Cotton said. “The girls got up for it and I wish they would get up like that for every game. I know we’ve been losing ballgames, but I’ve seen small samples of doing the things they were doing tonight.”
The Lady Storm kept pacing North in the third quarter as they had a 40-29 edge going into the final eight minutes.
Throughout the game, Duvall contested many close calls that went against North and the referees finally had enough with less than two minutes remaining in the game as they gave him a technical foul.
“I thought the changing point of the game is when we had wide open layup and we get a carrying called against us,” Duvall said. “The next possession we got an illegal screen and we made both shots after the whistle. If those counted that would’ve put us up three at that point. That changed the momentum, but we’ve got to be able to bounce back from bad breaks like that. The refs are not to blame for our loss.”
Central was able to get the important district win, making them 2-0 against the 7th District while Madisonville falls to 1-1 against district opponents.
“It’s one of our goals to get those district wins,” Cotton said. “I think the 7th District is wide open this year and to put yourself in the best position in the one-seed is ideal. That’s what you want to do to get in the postseason.”
Central will hope to go up 3-0 against the district tonight as they host a 6 p.m. contest against Caldwell County. Madisonville will also host Caldwell for their next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Both teams will face off again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Madisonville.
Madisonville North Hopkins 15 11 3 14 — 43
Whitsell 16; Hallum 8; Franklin 8; Sword 5; Lovan 4; Carmen 2
Hopkins County Central 17 16 7 18 — 53
Sutton 14; Grigg 13; Fritz 12; Jones 8; Keri Reynolds 5; Peyton 4; Keli Reynolds 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.