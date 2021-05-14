Both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins were on the losing end of games on Thursday.
Baseball
McLean County 10, Hopkins County Central 6: The Storm tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh but it was too little, too late as they were handed a four-run loss in Mortons Gap.
Central was able to tie it up at three runs a piece in the third inning, but McLean put up three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Starter Logan Scarbrough was given the no-decision as he threw four innings giving up six runs — four earned — on five hits. Tanner Edwards was given the loss in relief as he gave up four earned runs on three hits over two innings of work.
Muhlenberg County 7, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: North handed the ball to their ace Jonathan Cain, but he had a rare off night as he gave up seven runs — two earned — on six hits, walking five and striking out four batters over four innings.
Ethan Taylor was able to stop the bleeding in relief, tossing two shutout innings.
With one out in the top of the seventh, Collin Crook spoiled the shutout and the no hitter with an RBI single, but that’s all the offense North would produce for the game.
