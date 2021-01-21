A torn ACL can be one of the worst injuries an athlete can suffer with the recovery process lasting about a year.
Madisonville North Hopkins two-sport standout Camryn LaGrange suffered that injury earlier in the fall and has been inching toward recovery ever since.
A year ago, LaGrange — now a junior — scored 59 goals on the soccer field and averaged 16.2 points per game on the hardwood. Both Lady Maroon squads ended their seasons in the 2nd Region Tournament during her sophomore year.
Despite not being able to compete on the soccer pitch for most of the season and being forced to sit out the entire basketball season, she has found ways to stay active with her teams and plan ahead for the future.
“I tore my ACL the second game of soccer season,” LaGrange said. “I waited a month and half to get the surgery, I didn’t really have a choice with that since they had to push all the surgeries back. I’m two and a half months out from surgery right now, I still have four and half months until I’m released and I’m going to try to not play in a game until next soccer season when it’s fully healed.
“I’ll be allowed to participate in drills and run at the six month mark,” she said. “But we’ll see what the doctor says at that point since my future is more important than anything immediate.”
The timeline worked out for LaGrange and the Lady Maroon soccer team as they were in the hunt for a 2nd Region title just days before she was scheduled to get the surgery done. North forced the region championship game against host school Henderson County into penalty kicks and with LaGrange still technically on the active roster, she was able to fire the first shot into the back of the net for North.
The Lady Maroons ultimately won the 2nd Region Championship in the shootout on Oct. 22. She had surgery on Oct. 27.
In the interim between when she tore her ACL and she was waiting for surgery, LaGrange made a huge announcement in early October as she verbally committed to Western Kentucky University — where she will play soccer for the Hilltoppers.
“WKU has always been my dream school,” LaGrange said. “I’m really excited that I committed to them. I got the offer back in July and I wanted to wait until after basketball season. But I realized that I wasn’t going to get my season and that team there is already like a family to me so I don’t know why I waited so long.”
LaGrange was also getting recruited for basketball going on a few unofficial visits as a sophomore last year, but she decided to go with soccer.
“I love both sports with my whole heart,” LaGrange said. “But it’s a different feeling for me on the soccer field. I have basketball as my stress reliever. I can go into the gym and shoot free throws to clear my mind. But soccer, I’m there. I can’t even describe it — it’s just a different feeling.”
Even though the junior can’t compete on the court or on the soccer field until her senior year, she’s still finding ways to help her team.
“It really hurts that I’m not out there,” LaGrange said. “It’s my junior season and I know I can be out there and help my team, but right now it’s about helping my team from the sidelines and seeing things that will help me next season. You get a different point of view from the sidelines and it’s about being strong for my teammates and seeing what it takes so we can succeed next year.”
Through the start of basketball practices in December and the first couple of games for the Lady Maroons, LaGrange has been serving as a player-coach even though she’s not playing.
“She sees a lot differently sitting next to me on the bench instead of being on the court,” Lady Maroon basketball head coach Jeff Duvall said. “She’s seeing a lot of the same stuff we’re seeing since she has a high basketball IQ. If she’s something that one of our guards is doing differently, she’ll pull them aside during a timeout or halftime and she’ll talk to them. They might listen to her better than listening to us sometimes.”
“I’ve been trying to take Riley (Sword) under my wing this season,” LaGrange said. “I remember being an eighth-grader starting varsity and how rough that was. There are a lot of these young girls that need some guidance.”
LaGrange has also been helping her teammates off the court with their academics as well.
“She’s a great tutor to our girls,” Duvall said. “She’s has a GPA of 4.3 and has all advanced-placement classes. If any of the girls needed help with school work while they were doing it virtually, they would just give Cam a call and she could walk them through it. Anything the teachers throw at her, she’s going to know how to do it or she’ll figure it out.”
While juggling school, responsibilities with the North girls basketball and soccer programs and planning for college all while recovering from ACL surgery, LaGrange has also started teaching basketball and soccer to kids in fourth-grade through eighth-grade. LaGrange said that she would like to be a coach some time down the road.
“Coaching is one of my goals for the future,” LaGrange said. “I like being out in the community and with the kids. It’s just something to help build the future for not only North soccer and basketball but for Hopkins County Central too. I love doing it and it’s helping me out as a player just as much as it’s helping them out.”
Those interested in having their children get soccer or basketball lessons from LaGrange can send her a direct message on her Twitter account @CamrynLagrange.
