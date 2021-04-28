A couple innings of free baseball was played in Princeton on Monday with Madisonville coming away with a win. On the softball diamond, the Lady Maroons were also at Caldwell County but dropped their district matchup to the Lady Tigers.
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Caldwell County 4 (9 innings): North needed two extra innings as Noah Questelle drove in the go-ahead run for the Maroons on a single to right field in the top of the ninth and Jonathan Cain shut the door on the mound in the bottom of the frame to give Madisonville the victory on the road.
North had a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Tigers tied it up in their half of the inning and both teams traded zeros for four innings.
Landon Cline got the starting nod — going three innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out five. Cain came in relief and put 14 K’s in the scorebook, while allowing one earned run on three hits.
Softball
Caldwell County 6, Madisonville North Hopkins 3: North tried to rally in the top of the seventh but couldn’t get it done as Caldwell County came out on top.
The Lady Maroons were down 6-1 going into the seventh inning, but an RBI double by Zoe Davis and a RBI single by Brenna Sherman cut the lead in half with two outs. But a flyout by Chloe Young ended the ballgame.
Haleigh Perdue started on the rubber going 2.1 innings giving up six runs — five eared — on six hits including a home run in the third inning. MacKenzie Stoltz took it the rest of the way pitching 3.2 shutout innings.
