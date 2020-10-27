Runners from all three county schools will make the trip to the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris this weekend for the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet after strong showings in the 1st Region meets over the weekend in Calloway County and Muhlenberg County.
Most notably, Dawson Springs will be sending their boys team for the second straight year after finishing first in the team rankings in the 1A meet in Murray.
Ethan Osborne led the Panthers by finishing fourth individually with a time of 19:08.65. Lucas Osborne, Ysiyah McCune, Caleb Garrett and Tyler Hale ran as a pack to finish sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.
The Lady Panthers only sent a couple of runners to the region meet as Vanessa Tackett finished 31st at 30:25 and Ivory Tackett finished 37th with a time of 32:54.
Over in Muhlenberg County, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts won the boys 3A meet with a time of 15:14.96. Overall, the Maroons finished third in the team standings, good enough to send the boys to the state meet. Daviess County won the regional title.
For the Lady Maroons, they missed out on a trip to Paris by just one point as they finished seventh with a score of 173, right behind Apollo’s 172 score. Daviess County also came in first in the girls meet. North will be sending Joy Alexander back to state as she finished sixth overall with a time of 20:02.12
Also in Murray, Hopkins County Central will be sending six runners after a solid performance in the 2A meet. Raven Miller, Shelci Cabarrero-Hernandez and Sarah Keown made the top-30 individually finishing 17th, 23rd and 27th respectively in the girls race, while Brendan Harper, Brody Duncan and Mason McConnell qualified for the boys state meet crossing the finish line in 19th, 22nd and 37th place.
