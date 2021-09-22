Madisonville North Hopkins hosted Hopkinsville on Tuesday and they came away with a 6-0 shutout win. In the process, Camryn LaGrange scored four goals in the victory to become the program’s leader with 126 career goals.
LaGrange surpassed Laura Rao’s career mark of 124 goals. The senior didn’t waste any time getting her team on the board as she scored her first goal two minutes into the game and her second in the 15th minute, which proved to be all the offense North could get as they went into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.
“I feel like our execution was off in the first half,” head coach John Tichenor said. “We could connect two or three passes and make a mistake on the fourth. At times, we had trouble finishing either hitting it right to the keeper or over the top.”
The Lady Maroon offense responded with Lillie Carmen finding the back of the net three minutes into the second half and LaGrange completing the hat trick with 25 minutes remaining.
Ten minutes later, LaGrange scored her fourth on a header after Kennedy Justice set her up perfectly from the right side of the box.
“Hopkinsville only had a couple of chances, so I’m proud of our defense shutting them down,” Tichenor said. “Hoptown was threatening on the other end and the defense really set up the offense in the second half.”
Raelynn Blanford put the match on ice as North took the shutout win.
North’s roster has been a little banged up recently with a few players out with injuries. However, those players are slowly making their return to the pitch with the postseason rapidly approaching.
“We’re putting band aides on certain positions,” Tichenor said. “Riley Seaton has been out and Annabelle Jones just returned (Tuesday). The goal now is to get healthy in time for the district tournament.”
Up next for the Lady Maroons will be Lyon County on Thursday before hosting the Lady Donley Classic on Saturday. North was originally going to play Graves County and McCracken County this weekend, but Graves had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict.
