Dawson Springs 54, Livingston Central 48: Dawson picked up their third win in a row on Thursday to give them a 10-16 record for the season. Dawson will be back in action today as they take on Ballard Memorial.
Most Popular
Articles
- Earlington man says he will sell home after calls for cleanup
- Lowery has been at forefront of many significant events
- Woman pleads guilty to water plant break-in
- Real ID office preparations under way
- Hightower officially signs with EKU
- Moody signs with Murray State
- Christian County 'escapee' caught in Madisonville
- Tense Earlington council meeting offers chance to address property issues
- Chamber recognizes members at awards ceremony
- Jail walkaway still at large
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.