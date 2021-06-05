The 2nd Region Tournament draw for both baseball and softball was held over Zoom on Friday morning. The 7th District champion and the defending 2nd Region champion Lady Maroons drew Livingston Central for 1 p.m. Saturday while the district runner-up Maroons drew Hopkinsville for 7 p.m.
During the Zoom meetings, it was voted among the participating coaches and athletic directors to move up the semifinal and championship games to Sunday in order to avoid the rain in the forecast next week. The baseball semifinals will now be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and first pitch for the championship is set for 7 p.m. while softball will have their semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and their championship at 6 p.m.
All of the games will be in Hopkinsville with baseball at University Heights and softball at Christian County.
The Maroons will be hoping to shake off the loss to Caldwell County in the 7th District championship on Tuesday against a team they haven’t faced this year from Hoptown.
“There’s probably more pressure on Hoptown than on us,” head coach Alan Hall said. “They have a couple of good pitchers like we do. I think they don’t really know who to pitch. I don’t know if they would throw their ace. I’m counting on seeing their number two or three starter on the mound.”
Hall already knows who’s going to be on the bump for him as Landon Cline will be on the rubber for today’s game.
“I’m just going to try to work ahead early and not get my pitch count up so high,” Cline said. “I’m going to try to keep them off balanced so they can’t hit me all over the yard.”
North will also have Parker Mathis back behind the plate and in the leadoff spot in the batting order. The catcher had to sit out the district tournament after suffering a concussion late in the season.
“We’ve been missing Parker back there,” Cline said. “He’s a great catcher to me and the rest of the pitchers. He’s always got my back and I always have his back.”
On the softball diamond, the Lady Maroons are going in holding onto a region championship from 2019. Although most of that squad has since graduated, head coach Whitney Barber will be looking to her veterans such as Zoe Davis and Amber Osborne.
“The few girls that went to the state tournament two years ago had very valuable experience,” Barber said. “They know what it’s like to make it all the way to Lexington and I’m certain that they’re hungry to get back there.”
The Lady Maroons will also be facing a team they didn’t play in the regular season.
“These girls know that from this point forward in the postseason, we can’t take anybody for granted,” Barber said. “Our number one issue will be our mindset when things go our way. I’ve told them all season long that if they’re in the right mindset, they can play against anybody in the state.”
As of Friday afternoon, Barber has not made a decision on who she’s going to start in the circle today, but she said that the possibility of playing three games in 48 hours shouldn’t be an issue.
The winners of the 2nd Region will move on to play in the Semi-State round at Western Kentucky University next weekend. The baseball winner will play the 3rd Region champion while the softball winner will play the 4th Region.
