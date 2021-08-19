In a busty Tuesday night of high school sports action, below are some results from soccer and volleyball action from around the area.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 7, South Warren 0: Camryn LaGrange, Raelynn Blanford and Kennedy Justice each scored two goals in the victory while Lillie Carman scored the remaining goal for North.
LaGrange and Madison Hill also recorded a pair of assists while Riley Seaton recorded her second shutout of the season in goal for the Lady Maroons.
North will have a weekend getaway at Gatlinburg, Tennessee as they’ll be playing in the Smoky Mountain Cup starting on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 3, Todd County Central 2: Central got back to .500 at 3-3 with their second straight win in Elkton on Tuesday.
Austin Sifuentes, Jaxon Greer and Clayton hook provided the scoring for Cenral while Gavin Lear recorded an assist. Goalkeeper Trevor Weldon stopped four of six shots that came his way.
The Storm will take the rest of the week off from games and will play their next match on Monday at Owensboro Catholic.
Volleyball
University Heights 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central falls to 0-2 to start the year with another loss in straight sets at UHA on Tuesday.
The Lady Blazers took the first set 25-17, but Central was able to force extra points but UHA came out on top 26-24 to have a 2-0 advantage. Central wasn’t able to get it together in the final set as UHA took a 25-11 win to complete the sweep.
The Lady Storm will be looking for their first win on the road today at Union County.
