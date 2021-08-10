With defending champion Curtis Gamblin leading by a couple of strokes heading into Sunday’s play at the Eli Barron, Jonathan Grabara put together a solid closing round to secure the victory at Madisonville Country Club.
“It’s awesome to win the Eli Barron,” said Grabara, who is from Crofton. “They get amazing local support for this tournament. I’ve been coming out here for a long time and never really seemed to get it together on this course. But just seeing all the people around following our group, it was awesome to see.”
Grabara shot -2 for the tournament, while Gamblin shot +2 over his 36 holes and finished in a tie for second. Grabara and Gamblin played together in the final group on Sunday.
“Curtis was a great guy,” Grabara said. “You never really know what to expect getting paired with former champions — especially when you’re coming from behind. It was really neat to play with a lot of good golfers this weekend.”
Both Grabara and Gamblin were under par entering the day, with Gamblin shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday, while Grabara was two shots back with a 69.
He followed his first-day 69 with an even-par round of 71 on Sunday.
“I definitely hit it in places where you don’t expect to get up and down from,” Grabara said. “But the course was in great shape this weekend. Couldn’t ask better of it.”
A total of 126 golfers competed over the two days in seven flights.
