After the Kentucky High School Athletic Association settled on starting the 2020-21 winter sports practices on Monday and games on Jan. 4, an outline of starting dates for the 2021 spring sports season was posted on their website.
Along with basketball and other winter sports, track and field can also start their first practice on Monday and their first meet on Jan.18. Track and field can have 19 meets in 18 weeks with the postseason starting on May 24 and the state meet the week of June 7.
Tennis will start practices on Feb. 15 and have their first contest on March 8 with 22 matches over 10 weeks. Postseason will start on May 24 and end the week of May 31.
Baseball and softball will start practice on Feb. 22 and the first pitch of their seasons will be thrown on March 29. The season will be 36 games in nine weeks with district tournaments starting May 31 and the state tournaments being played the week of June 14.
Archery and bass fishing can start competition on Feb. 22 with the length of the season and the start of the postseason to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.