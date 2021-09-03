In a physical and chippy game in Madisonville Thursday, the Lady Maroons dropped a 2-0 decision against Marshall County.
“Marshall County always has a good side that’s very physical,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “Even though we came up short, I think we learned a lot more from a game like this rather than a game we would’ve won via the mercy rule.”
North played shorthanded Thursday as Camryn LaGrange had to sit out with some tenderness in her left knee, the same knee she had ACL surgery on late last year. She will take two games off.
When the match got started, the physical play of Marshall County was apparent and with 12 minutes until halftime, one of the Lady Marshals got a little too physical with Lillie Carmen and ended up going down to the turf after getting tied up with Carmen. Both players were given yellow cards for unsportsmanlike conduct, and a Marshall County assistant coach was also handed a yellow for arguing the ruling.
By the time the official blew for halftime, neither team had scored.
It didn’t take long for Marshall to score on a corner kick just over a minute into the second half.
“We got a little confused going into that corner,” Tichenor said. “We thought they were sending an extra player over so we had three girls in the near post, and we had one girl unmarked.”
A couple minutes later, Marshall converted on a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
North managed to move the ball up the field only to get snuffed out by the Marshall defense once they got into the box.
“Marshall usually doesn’t have one player that stands out, it’s usually a team effort on their part,” Tichenor said. “We had some chances but not a whole lot to score on.”
North will have the weekend to heal before hitting the road on Monday for a Labor Day matchup at Ohio County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.